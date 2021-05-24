Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift release duet 'The Joker and The Queen'

CNN
February 15, 2022 10:31 am

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are continuing the love story of their first collaborative track, “Everything Has Changed,” with the release of a new duet, “The Joker and The Queen.”

Sheeran initially released a solo version of “The Joker and The Queen” in October 2021 as part of his fifth studio album, “=” (Equals).

The latest rendition of the British singer/songwriter’s romantic ballad, which dropped on Thursday night, features stand-out vocals from his friend Swift.

Article continues after advertisement

And the accompanying music video, released simultaneously on YouTube, reunites the lookalike child actors who previously featured in the video for “Everything Has Changed” back in 2012.

Fans are drenched in nostalgia as they are reintroduced to elementary school sweethearts Jack and Ava 10 years later. In video for “The Joker and The Queen,” they are now grown up and at college — and they still bear a striking resemblance to Sheeran and Swift.

Unveiling the track on Instagram, Sheeran told his 37 million followers: “Me and Taylor first met and wrote + recorded our first song together in 2012, ten years ago now, I’m so so honored to have her on this song.

“Not only is she the best singer/songwriter in the world but she’s also a very close friend, I’m very lucky to have her in my life.

“For the music video we got the kids from our song Everything Has Changed, all grown up and off to college now!”

After the video dropped, Swift shared a clip on her Instagram stories along with the caption: “Congrats @teddyphotos!! This video makes me think of our friendship all these years… also can’t believe Jack & Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this!! Nostalgic heaven!”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.