Early win for Adele

The 2022 Brit Awards are underway at the O2 Arena, with Adele winning the early best song prize for Easy on Me.

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave and Little Simz are all up for the night’s other biggest prizes – artist and album of the year – alongside Sam Fender.

The ceremony is being hosted for the first time by comedian Mo Gilligan, who takes over from Jack Whitehall.

Ed Sheeran opened the ceremony with a performance of one of last year’s biggest singles, Bad Habits.

He sang alongside the UK rock band Bring Me the Horizon.