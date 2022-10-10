Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his favorite role: Dad

[Photo Credit: CBS Entertainment]

In show business (or really any business), they don’t come much bigger than Dwayne Johnson. He’s the highest-paid actor in the world, according to Forbes, and his worldwide movie totals are counted in the billions. And now, in a new film opening this month, Johnson wants to be the next big superhero.

In the DC Comics universe, Black Adam is a prisoner-turned-violent demi-god out for revenge.

And it’s a role that seems to fit him like a skintight superhero suit.

But it seems that Johnson’s real superpower just might be his humility.

An only child, Johnson had the humblest of beginnings: his dad, Rocky Johnson, was a pro wrestler back in the days when road trips were long and money was tight. “We were nomads,” he said. “We had that life up until I was 16 years old. We lived on the road. And I spent a lot of my time growing up in the back seat of a car.”

He went to college on a football scholarship, but injuries and bad luck eventually sent him back home, defeated, with only seven bucks to his name. Years later he would name his production company Seven Bucks Productions, as a reminder of where he started. But in the mid-’90s, he turned to wrestle as a way to pull himself out of poverty.

On his autobiographical sit-com “Young Rock,” Johnson recounts how he started wrestling at WMC-TV in Memphis under the name “Flex Kavana,” and how a friend named “Downtown Bruno” gave the broke future superstar a place to stay in his rundown trailer.

It turns out the trailer park in Walls, Mississippi is still there – and so is his old friend Bruno Lauer.

Talk about amazing: Johnson went on to be a huge success in the wrestling world as “The Rock,” and in 2001 he made the jump to film. After some early success, Hollywood tried to mold him into a “typical” leading man. “They said, ‘Okay, great. But now here’s what you have to do: You have to stop working out as much. You have to lose weight. You can’t call yourself The Rock. You can’t talk about wrestling. Let’s stay away from all that.'”

So, while he can bust up the big-screen bad guys, he can also sing in an animated Disney feature, “Moana”; and he can be funny (or at least try to be) as a font of bad jokes in “Jungle Cruise.”

He also owns a wide array of businesses, among them Teremana Tequila, and it’s no secret that he likes to drink it as well as sell it.