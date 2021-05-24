Dwayne Johnson reconsiders his support of Joe Rogan

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson initially supported Joe Rogan, but has “become educated” since learning of Rogan’s use of a racial slur.

Rogan has been the centre of controversy over his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience” where he has made inaccurate claims about vaccinations and Covid-19.

Spotify has come under fire for the podcast and several artists including Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have removed their music from the streaming service in protest.

Last week Rogan posted a video on his verified Instagram account sharing his thoughts about the controversy and Johnson offered his support in the comments.

“Great stuff here brother,” Johnson wrote in response to Rogan’s post. “Perfectly articulated. Look forward to coming on one day and breaking out the tequila with you.”

Soon after singer Indie Arie, who also pulled her catalogue from Spotify, shared a compilation of Rogan using the n-word multiple times on his show.

Author Don Winslow tweeted Johnson about his support.