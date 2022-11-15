Dua Lipa denies she is performing at Qatar World Cup

Dua Lipa [Source: BBC Entertainment]

Dua Lipa has denied reports she will perform at the Fifa Men’s World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar on Sunday.

The singer said she will “look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made” when it became host.

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, its human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers.

Other acts including Robbie Williams and BTS’s Jung Kook are set to perform.

In February 2021, the Guardian said 6,500 migrant workers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had died in Qatar since it won its World Cup bid.

However, the Qatar government has said the total is misleading, because not all the deaths recorded were of people working on World Cup-related projects.

Lipa posted an Instagram story on Sunday, which read: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

“I will be cheering England on from afar… One love, Dua.”