Drive My Car review: Love, loss and a journey in light and shadows

As advertised, Drive My Car is a road movie. Of course it is.

That’s what the title says, and the film takes us accordingly for long drives in a red Saab in the company of two mismatched people, where they, of course, learn the power of connection.

The result is a strikingly unusual rumination on love and loss, and that has to do with the prolific Japanese auteur Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s skill in opening up closed spaces through conversation.

When people are in a confined space, and the journey is long, it is a time out of time: many of us use it to do things which are hard or tedious, or intensely pleasurable. The car can become a home away from home, where a change of clothes nestles in the back seat. When you have the luxury of being driven, it can be an office on wheels, where dense files can be flipped through, away from pleasurable distractions. It can be a place to tryst for illicit lovers, away from prying eyes. It can be a sanctuary: taking deep breaths and centering can be surprisingly easy in a moving vehicle. It can also be a space for carving pockets of enormously fruitful conversations.

Celebrated Tokyo-based theatre director Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) is in Hiroshima by invitation of the local repertory to put together a multi-lingual production of Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya. When he discovers that a young woman called Misaki (Toko Miura) will be his chauffeur, he makes his displeasure clear. It’s not so much to do with her as it is about how he likes the time in the car to be on his own, where he goes over his lines, and thinks things through. Misaki stays impassive, backing expertly out of a tight parking place, with nary a break or bump. And then she begins to drive, smooth as butter, up and down the scenic coastal roads in Hiroshima, and he starts to loosen up. Both begin by inhabiting their respective spaces, her behind the wheel, him in the passenger seat. Slowly they shift; he moves up ahead, next to her. By the end, they have learnt not only the bends and stretches of the road, but each other’s contours. They have shared pain, exchanged memories, and learnt ways of healing each other.