Drescher in talks to bring The Nanny to the big screen

[Source: NZ Herald]

Fran Drescher says she’s in talks to develop a film adaptation of her popular ’90s sitcom, The Nanny.

The show has already inspired a musical, but it looks like fans could potentially enjoy Fran Fine on the big screen, too.

“There’s some talk about maybe a movie,” Drescher told Entertainment Tonight.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re in the talking stage now with our parent company, Sony.

“It won’t be a musical, and the musical is going to be set in the ’90s as was the series. The movie will probably be more in the present and incorporate new characters.”

She said the potential movie would also include some of the beloved characters from the original series but would “dovetail into a whole other character story”.