Drake and 21 Savage sued by Vogue publisher

Drake and 21 Savage are being sued by Vogue’s publisher over claims they used the brand name to promote their new album, Her Loss, without permission.

Condé Nast claims the rappers’ promo campaign was built “entirely” on the unauthorised use of Vogue trademarks and false representations.

It said the musicians created a counterfeit issue of the magazine which they distributed.

In a complaint, the publisher said it’s seeking at least $4m (£3.49m).

Larry Stein, the lawyer representing Drake and 21 Savage, has not yet responded to BBC Newsbeat’s request for comment.

Condé Nast claims the rappers falsely suggested having the “love and support” of Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Their complaint says it resulted in “unmistakable” confusion, with Drake and 21 Savage being wrongly touted as “new cover stars”.

“All of this is false. And none of it has been authorised by Condé Nast,” the legal paperwork says.

It added the rappers’ “flippant disregard” for the publisher’s rights “have left it with no choice but to commence this action”.