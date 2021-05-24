Dolly Parton, Eminem and Duran Duran join Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton has been voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, despite previously asking to “respectfully bow out” of contention for the honour.

The singer said in March that she was “extremely flattered” to be nominated, but felt she had not “earned the right” to be counted as a rock artist.

However, she was too late because the ballots had already gone out.

As a result, the star will be inducted in November alongside Eminem, Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Duran Duran.

Other new entrants include soul legend Lionel Richie and Hit Me With Your Best Shot singer Pat Benatar.

Meanwhile, British heavy metal band Judas Priest will receive the musical excellence award, as will producers Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, whose work with Janet Jackson changed the sound of US pop in the 1980s and 90s.

Parton, whose hits include Jolene, I Will Always Love You and 9 To 5, initially rejected her nomination, saying she didn’t think country music was eligible.

“I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again if I’m ever worthy,” she said in March. “This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”

Organisers rejected her rejection, though, saying that Rock & Roll “is not defined by any one genre”.

“Dolly Parton’s music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed,” they said in a statement. “Her nominations to be considered for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered.”

In an interview with NPR last week, Parton said she would accept the honour after all if it was offered. “It was always my belief that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the people in rock music, and I have found out lately that it’s not necessarily that,” she said.

The Hall of Fame has become more open to other genres in recent years, following criticism over its lack of diversity. Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five were the first rap group to be inducted in 2007, with Run-DMC, Tupac Shakur and Jay-Z following in their footsteps.

There has also been an increase in the number of female honourees, with Tina Turner, Carole King, Janet Jackson and Nina Simone all making the grade.