Does the Millie Bobby Brown Film Have a Post-Credits Scene?

Enola Holmes 2 has hit Netflix, with the new movie continuing the streaming service’s adaptation of the young adult novel series.

Featuring Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister as she tries to make it on her own as a detective, the films and the books they’re based on combine a new take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s characters with a bit of actual history.

Given that there are numerous books in the Enola Holmes series, some might wonder if the new movie hints at a third film, namely through a post-credits scene.

After all, that’s how most film franchises nowadays segue into their next entries. Here’s a look at what happens after the credits roll in Enola Holmes 2 and how it sets things up for further adventures.

Unlike the first movie, Enola Holmes 2 does indeed have an after-credits scene.

In this case, it’s a mid-credits scene that happens after the initial set of credits.

The scene in question involves Sherlock Holmes — played by Henry Cavill — answering the door to his home. Sherlock expects to find Enola there, as they had been planning to meet each other more regularly. Despite this anticipation, the elder Holmes instead finds someone else entirely.

Greeting him at the door is Dr. John Watson, played by Himesh Patel. Watson had been sent by Enola to meet Sherlock, who was apparently in need of a flatmate.

This is their first meeting in the series, which changes things from the classic Sir Arthur Conan Doyle novels and the Nancy Springer books.

By changing things up, it shows exactly why Watson is an integral part of Sherlock’s world.