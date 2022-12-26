Doctor Who trailer drops for fans at Christmas

[Source: BBC Entertainment]

A Doctor Who trailer has been released on Christmas Day giving viewers a glimpse of what’s to come as the show prepares to enter its 60th year.

With David Tennant back as the Doctor, the three specials will air in November 2023 before Ncuti Gatwa takes over.

Executive producer Russell T Davies said: “We wanted to give fans, friends and families a lovely little Christmas present – with a promise that 2023 will be a riot of Doctor Who goodness!”