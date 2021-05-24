'Doctor Strange' offers a preview of Marvel's next big creative challenge and opportunity

The best scene in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” takes place in an alternate universe, but it previews the biggest opportunities for Marvel in this one, as well as the major challenges at the top of its to-do list.

In the film’s most crowd-pleasing sequence, the title character meets a ruling counsel in another universe that includes Reed Richards (played by John Krasinski), the leader of the Fantastic Four; and Professor Charles Xavier, with Patrick Stewart reprising that role from the “X-Men” franchise.

For students of Marvel’s serpentine screen history, the inclusion of those two properties, both of which had been under the stewardship of 20th Century Fox before Marvel’s parent Disney acquired its entertainment assets, points to what is likely to be a big part of the studio’s next chapter: capitalizing on two mistreated titles with deep, deep roots in comic-book lore.

Fantastic Four has been adapted twice before, in 2005 (followed by a sequel) and with a weak reboot attempt a decade later. But now Marvel Studios controls its future, having announced plans for another stab at the title that kicked off Marvel’s renaissance in the 1960s under writer Stan Lee and artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Indeed, Lee frequently spoke of Fantastic Four as the granddaddy of Marvel’s silver-age renaissance, the comic that he wrote for himself on the verge of giving comic books up entirely. As Lee recalled it in his later years, the inspiration came from his wife Joan telling him, “Why not write a book the way you want to do it?”

The cosmic-ray-altered quartet’s popularity paved the way for Lee’s epic creative output with Kirby — which included Thor, the Hulk, X-Men, the Avengers, Ant-Man, and reviving Captain America — and Ditko, his collaborator on Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.