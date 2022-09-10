Disney Legends 2022 Announced at D23

[Source: AP]

D23 Expo 2022 kicked off with the biggest ceremony where Disney Legends were announced in a packed-to-capacity hall on the first day of the fan event.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek welcomed the fans and promised this event to be the biggest D23 Expo ever. The Disney Legends Awards is a 35-year-old event that started in 1987. Every year artists and behind-the-scenes talent is awarded in the presence of fans at the expo.

Among those awarded were Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Demsey, Tracee Ellis, and Anthony Anderson from Blackish. Frozen’s Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Tracee Ellis Ross, music producer Chris Montan, Imagineers Rob’t Coltrin, and Doris Hardoon; producer Don Hahn, lawyer Robert Price “Bob” Foster and Black Panther star, late Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick Boseman’s brother Derrick Boseman accepted the award which was followed by a standing ovation from the fans. Speaking about his brother and Black Panther star, he said, “Chad was an amazing person. Him being honored today is no surprise to me because he spent his life, from childhood until today, always being recognized and receiving honors. He honored his widow. He was so strong, even in his last days, six days before he died, he honored the promise he made to her and he married her.”

Fans attending the event were excited to see Kristen Bell receive the honour. In her acceptance speech, she said, “I’m sorry to every parent who has to listen to Frozen on loop. I feel you. I am you!”

The three-day, D23 Expo will be on till Sunday in Anaheim, California.