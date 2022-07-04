Director shares wild Tom Cruise stunt pic for star's 60th birthday

MI director Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo of Tom Cruise in honour of his 60th birthday. [Source: NZ Herald]

He’s a blockbuster legend for a reason.

Tom Cruise turned 60 today, and in honour of the milestone, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie shared a rare photo of the US actor performing a truly insane stunt.

In the image, Cruise can be seen dangling from an airborne red biplane with very little – if any – assistance.

While McQuarrie didn’t detail where the photo was taken, it’s most likely to have been during filming for the upcoming seventh Mission: Impossible movie, Dead Reckoning Part One, the penultimate film in the franchise scheduled for a 2023 release.

Cruise is renowned for executing the majority of stunts in his movies, though they don’t always go off without a hitch.

The actor made headlines when he was injured on the set of Mission Impossible 6 in 2017, with leaked video footage showing his death-defying leap onto a rooftop go horribly wrong.