Entertainment

Dior does folklore in Paris couture, riffing on Ukraine art

Associated Press

July 5, 2022 2:20 pm

PARIS (AP) — Images of traditional embroideries and floral paintings adorned the walls of Dior’s celebrity-laden runway homage to Ukraine as Paris’ four-day Couture Week kicked off Monday.

The set, from Ukrainian artist Olesia Trofymenko, was the starting point for designer Maria Grazia Chiuri who returned this season to the atelier’s needle-and-thread. It made for an embroidery-rich collection riffing on Eastern European styles, which the house said was also a message of cultural dialogue and support — one that could imagine a “better tomorrow.”

Haute couture is the age-old Parisian tradition of producing exorbitantly priced, made-to-measure garments for the world’s richest women.

Article continues after advertisement

Here are some highlights of the fall-winter 2022 collections:

DIOR’S CRAFT

A pared-down vibe greeted guest celebrities including Naomi Watts, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver inside a perfumed annexe of the Left Bank Rodin Museum.

Dior’s famous atelier thus forwent its sequined razzmatazz to make craftmanship centre stage this fall for an organic display of gowns in earthy tones — and the occasional muted shimmer.

Whatever this show lacked in energy, it made up for in detailing. Chiuri channelled the “tree of life,” the leitmotif in Trofymenko’s art, by evoking roots and branches in long, loose folksy gowns — or in stiff, cropped ethnic jackets embroidered in silks and cotton threads and yarn.

In a near-poetic touch, patchworks of braids in bronze guipure on full skirts seemed to resemble shimmering morning dew on foliage.

Yet despite its precise execution, there was little new in the exhaustive 68-piece collection. At times, Chiuri seemed to fall back on the Renaissance styles that defined her tenure at Valentino from 2008-2016, such as tight round necks, long regal gowns and floaty bishop’s sleeves.

Still, there were some stand-out looks, such as a cinched-waisted black gown with a white lace bib that resembled a rebellious nun that had had enough of the convent.

SCHIAPARELLI’S HIDE AND REVEAL

Wide-brimmed hats shrouded the face through dusty, dappled lighting. Torsos peered through while sections of midriff were cut down to a ribbed undergarment that resembled human flesh.

The house’s American designer Daniel Roseberry explored sensuality – and covering up – in a largely thoughtful display that veered off toward the end.

The collection featured dark, archetypal couture. Voluminous satin skirts whooshed out in every direction, capturing the gravity-free feel of a Renaissance painting.

But there were also many quirks in deference to the Italian house’s eccentric founder Elsa Schiaparelli whose heyday emerged between the two World Wars.

Two enormous earrings made of bunches of gold grapes cascaded down to cover the bare-chested model’s nipples. In the centre of a quilted zigzag crop top were two whimsical, moulded fabric breasts.

According to company lore, a 1948 survey of Americans put Elsa Schiaparelli at the top of their list of most famous French people. But they still couldn’t pronounce her name – the “Sch” is hard, as in “school.”

Roseberry is on track to making the house as famous once more.

“SHOCKING” EXHIBIT

The Schiaparelli couture show was held in the Musee des Arts Decoratifs to mark a new retrospective at the museum celebrating the late, great couturier who invented the colour shocking pink and courted the Surrealist artists.

From July 6, the museum is showcasing “Shocking! The Surreal Worlds of Elsa Schiaparelli,” featuring 577 works including 212 garments, alongside paintings, sculptures, jewellery, perfume bottles, ceramics, posters and photographs signed by her friends and collaborators, from Man Ray to Salvador Dali and Jean Cocteau.

The exhibit also tracks her enduring legacy on fashion, showing her influence on designs by Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Lacroix, Azzedine Alaïa and John Galliano.

IRIS VAN HERPEN TURNS 15

The Dutch wunderkind’s collection was a futuristic spectacular — featuring winged shoes, dynamic silver tendrils and gravity-defying abstract ribbed silhouettes that one viewer compared to the Marvel Universe – although a refined, couture version.

Billed as a “first-of-its-kind mixed reality runway experience,” guests were encouraged to bring their mobile devices ready to capture the incredible detail on the garments that – in Van Herpen’s signature style – fused fashion and art.

One bone white creation gained an added dimension when it was captured and slowed down on video: Its cape-like tendrils whipped slowly in all directions like a sci-fi creature. This collection, the house said, fused the physical and virtual. It succeeded.

There was something dreamlike about the show. It started with the decor’s hanging gold blossoms, strange white human sculpture and mesmeric music. That reflected in the fashion as well. Sheer white structured fabric whooshes created large tubular ripples down the model’s body. It was as if the cosmic, organic and a computer game’s graphics melded together.

The show, entitled “Meta Morphism,” was also a milestone for the award-winning couturier – marking the 15th anniversary of her eponymous fashion design house.

VALLI’S FLOURISHES

Big shoulder flourishes, sometimes dropping to the bust or morphing into bows, were the creative touchstone for couture master Giambattista Valli. He put out frothy display at the chic Pavillon Vendome Monday evening, which bled from bridal white gowns into a climax of eye-popping tulle.

The typically feminine Italian designer had fun with shoulder detailing this season — from leg of mutton sleeves, shoulders dripping in tea green feathers, to abstract forms resembling crisp white origami clouds.

Yet color was surely the strongest point in the 58 gown-collection — such as one lime green thick-feathered coat that almost swept the floor. It was fabulous — part pimp, part Grace Kelly.

Stringent measures in place for Sigatoka hospital

Strong emphasis on getting booster doses

Tourism earnings for three months hit $100m

Police await order to destroy marijuana plants

Shipping company claims $5m loss

No assurance from Rabuka

Poachers well equipped: Kia villagers

Women lead social media usage

Mandate relevant COVID measures, urges Ministry

Man pleads not guilty to several charges

Get your children vaccinated: Kumar

Cox and Alok Team Up for a Panel on mental health

EasyJet executive quits after major flight disruption

Dior does folklore in Paris couture, riffing on Ukraine art

I was shell of a person after canceling Vegas residency: Adele

ANZ CEO calls for more action to stop brain drain

Kerevi and Nawaqanitawase named for Aussie 7s

Sri Lanka is facing its worst food and fuel shortages

Six dead in 4th July parade shooting

Omicron subvariant BA.2.75 detected as 24 further deaths, 9629 new community cases

Three youth players for all district teams

Hodge leaves PNC for Wallabies

Shooting suspect sent for psychiatric evaluation

Whitelock ruled out of second Ireland Test

Storm put to the test

Police prosecutors reminded of role

Gunfire “likely responsible” for journalist’s death

Infrastructure development tops investment in Kadavu

Player arrested for suspicion of rape

Sigatoka businessman begins ambulance services

Towie: Yazmin Oukhellou stable in hospital after crash

Arrests for slow driving during motorway delays

181 new COVID cases, MOH issues directives to workplaces and communities

Investigation on possible monkeypox cases continues

Ministry monitors Ebola and other viruses

Add rent to the rising costs bedeviling small businesses

More than 48,000 visitors for May

Famous Sawa-i-Lau Cave continues to attract tourists

Five dead in 4 July parade shooting near Chicago

Ministry to roll out pediatric doses

Co-operatives support members through upskilling

Axe to fall on Northland and Rewa

Chance to create history: Tamanitoakula

Haas to miss Origin decider

Kyrgios braves shoulder injury

FRU investigates Bua protest

MOH restricts visitation at hospitals

Flying Fijians determined to do better

Bekker has succession plan for LTA

Games will get tougher: Rodu

Hundreds pay tribute to Khan

New Viria water supply to solve water woes: AG

Fijians warned of bogus dealings with PCN

Fiji Rice aims to expand reach

IFC appoints Green new Country Manager

FHTA encouraging members to get booster shots

China rejects claims of exploitation in Pacific

Heard asks judge to throw verdict in Depp defamation lawsuit

$40k sponsorship boost for Oceania Netball

Nestle Fiji furthers partnership with Bai

Ricky Martin’s camp denies restraining order allegations

Director shares wild Tom Cruise stunt pic for star's 60th birthday

Tourism Industry put on notice regarding COVID cases

Koroisau named for Origin decider

Fiji’s economy politicized: AG

Bekker appointed as new LTA CEO

Strikers hunt for Tailevu Naitasiri

Support for a stronger and more resilient post-pandemic Fiji

Navotua relocation site identified

Asgar invests in new branch

Viral Tiktoker believes in making people smile

History for Rotorua in hosting 2023 All Stars

Copenhagen shooting: Gunman kills three in Field's shopping mall

WAF warns of water disruptions in Suva-Nausori area

R Kelly's lawyers suing 'gulag' jail for $161m over treatment

Ukraine confirms Russia captured eastern city Lysychansk

Fiji works towards ambitious targets

Officers acknowledged for loyalty and support

Bua lodges complaint against Yasawa

Tom Cruise celebrates 60th birthday singing and dancing at Adele concert

Tens of thousands told to evacuate

Local immunization campaign to be decided

'Significant' second wave of Omicron may already be here

Several killed in Copenhagen shopping mall shooting

Online platform to fast track lease process

Fiji to welcome flights from Adelaide today

Fiji Muslim League president to be laid to rest today

Despite potential, Midwestern farms struggle to market fish

Domestic abuse an issue: Soqosoqo Vakamarama Itaukei

Boris Johnson unaware of specific claims - minister

Grant focused on rural and maritime areas

Victim's police officer son supported by Fijian and New Zealand colleagues

Australia forecasts record mining, energy export sales for 2023

Cotter pleased with players' camaraderie

Ba wants to return to winning ways

Dragons win despite brutal conditions

Watson’s dream ends, Niemeier meets Maria next

Warriors welcome homecoming with a win

Hughes, Lolaivalu see red in draw

Three police die in 'pure hell' Kentucky shooting

Land Vetting Committee addresses lease backlogs

Ba beats Suva in three-goal thriller

Police officers are again told to mask up

We still need to work on combinations: Kefu

Items believed to have been stolen seized

Shah fails to adhere to directive, matter referred to FICAC

Body of missing man retrieved

Rabuka congratulates US President

Vunakece residents contribute to beautification program

Draw in bottom of the table clash

Dozens freed from church

Face masks prevent the spread of viruses: Dr Fong

We still need some improvements says Cotter

UK and New Zealand expand working holiday visas

Search for best 20 continues

Cooperatives continue to thrive: Koya

Police farewells Burgess after four years of service

Warriors stay focused on assignment

Lindsay Lohan celebrates birthday as married woman

Monkeypox cases triple in Europe

‘Minions’ set box office on fire with $108.5 million debut

Woman dies after being shot at Gisborne property

Argentina secure first win

Google to erase more location info as abortion bans expand

British theater, film director Peter Brook dies at age 97

Flight delays ease up Saturday during chaotic July

Man found at Taylor Swift properties faces stalking charges

Trump weighs early 2024 launch

Measles patients stable : Dr Waqainabete

Landowners assisted for maximum returns

Springboks earn nail-biting victory

Fiji records steady growth

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine-held eastern city

Parties to sign MOU

Wallabies overcome brave intense Englishmen

Kyrgios fights onwards for quarterfinals spot

MBHS swimmers scoop winning prize

Search continues for man swept away by strong currents

Try on debut for Sowakula

Mitchell returns to help in Bunnies win

Drua players shine in Flying Fijians romp

Yasawa dashes Bua's hopes

Libya protesters storm parliament building

Nadroga outclasses Rewa to retain Farebrother

Face masks and screening reintroduced: Dr Fong

Work on industrial hemp continues

FICAC to call 24 witnesses

Fiji joins Tobacco Free Pacific Alliance in 2025

Macuata books Skipper Cup spot after 12 years

QVS wins under-19 rugby league title

Last minute try saves Samoa

QVS wins U17 Vodafone trophy

Russian missile strikes kill 21 in Odesa

Nasilasila living his father’s dream

Effective measures ensured Fiji’s stability

Focus on resilient recovery for sustainable growth

Bulldogs continue resurgence

Villagers call for decrease in food and fuel prices

Residents in Lautoka and Tailevu to switch to Walesi

India bans 19 single-use plastic to combat pollution

Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racism against Black workers

Australia nearing 10K COVID-19 deaths

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor says mainstream actors ‘are all interchangeable’

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married.

Russia moves to take control oil and gas project

Ukraine demands the seizure of Russian flagged grain ship off Turkey

Xi Jinping defends China's rule at handover anniversary

Airlines brace for huge weekend crowds

Adele: Emotion and simplicity are enough

Six new cases of measles

Habosi confident of debut

World support needed to save ocean

Stringent safety measures to be reintroduced

QVS favorites in national finals

Nausori and Nasinu Waste disposal costs $3.5m

Conservation International applauds Fiji’s commitments

Koroisau, Kikau instrumental in Panthers win

NZ U20 humbles Fiji

Ravouvou excited to play against Fekitoa

UK sandwich chain Pret A Manger to launch in India

North Korea claims Covid arrived on 'alien things' near border

Panthers defy odds to reach FSSRL final

Korotari fatal accident accused bailed

41 players for national futsal trials

Man charged with alleged rape of minor

Villagers thankful for budget consultation

MP noted Tacirua as residential address: FICAC witness

FEO launches E-Vuli program for mainstream media

Rawaqa names U-20 side

FBC celebrates 68th birthday

Vodafone launches 28th birthday with Flying Fijians

Tuqiri appointed PALM ambassador

Police hunting man wanted for shooting at officers

Rova in NZ U-20 team to face Fiji

Second tranche of NMW commences today

MP listed as a taxpayer in 2011

Meat and dairy industries very disappointed with Union trade deal

Navotua Village burial site impacted by rising sea-level

More than a PNC for Tela

Sindhika a step closer to fulfilling dream