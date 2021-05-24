Home

Ding Ding! Crazy Frog to make a comeback in December

| @BBCWorld
November 18, 2021 4:31 am
[Source: BBC]

Crazy Frog, the force behind a viral ringtone that spawned a global chart-topping single in 2005, is to return.

The blue animated amphibian, known for riding an imaginary motorcycle while impersonating the sound of its engine, famously beat Coldplay to UK number one with his version of Axel F – the theme to the Beverly Hills Cop films.

The infuriatingly infectious frog will return on YouTube on 10 December.

The comeback track will be a mash-up of classic hits inspired by TikTok trends.

The decision to release new music follows an increase in interest on YouTube, according to Wolfgang Boss, president of A&R for Sony Music, who has produced and owns all of Crazy Frog’s music through his Mach 1 record label.

The Axel F video, first uploaded in 2009, now has 3.1 billion views and is the 19th most popular video in YouTube’s history.

