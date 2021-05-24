Dimple Kapadia to star in Jab Khuli Kitaab

Applause Entertainment presents Jab Khuli Kitaab in association with Shoe Strap Films, an irreverent charmer of a film that will bring together the legendary Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia in a romantic union.

A stage-to-screen adaptation of the Saurabh Shukla play, it will be helmed by the actor-director himself.

The iconic duo will also be joined by the talented Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. Samir Soni, Nauheed Cyrusi, and others will form the rest of this stellar ensemble.

A timeless, deeply moving love story, Jab Khuli Kitaab features an older couple seeking a divorce after fifty years of togetherness.

The film deals with the dysfunctionality of relationships and its impact on family, with dollops of humour and heart.

The high-energy repartee, and the multi-generational family dynamics at the forefront also makes this the rare Hindi comedy that is both universal and intimate. A romance that cuts across all age groups, this is a film that asks the question – what do love, passion and heartbreak have to do with age?

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “Jab Khuli Kitaab has an endearing, exciting idea at its core, which completely sets it apart from other romances. This film disrupts the usual tropes and reflects how love at any age can turn into a messy and inflammable affair. The script is sharp, observant and hilarious in equal measure, complemented by our wonderful ensemble of actors, led by the remarkable Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. We are delighted to be collaborating with Saurabh Shukla and Shoe Strap Films for this truly special film.”

Writer-Director-Producer Saurabh Shukla says, “Jab Khuli Kitaab is very close to my heart and I’m thrilled to have stalwarts like Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia as my leads. We all say that one should be transparent and clean in any relationship but how many of us are open to face the truth in our own relationships? The film is a rom-com with a couple in their 70s. You see them doing what any teenager will do in their relationships. The film is a joyride where you laugh, fall in love and cry with this unique couple. I’m thankful to Sameer Nair for supporting me and making this happen.”

Naren Kumar, producer, Shoe Strap films stated “This is a one of its kind film which deals with the love-hate relationship of a husband and wife. It’s very quirky, funny, and emotional. The real star of the film is its script and these veteran actors added more magic to it. I think it will relate to masses and classes alike. We are really excited to collaborate with Applause Entertainment for our maiden film production under Shoe Strap Films and we feel it is our first step towards making many more movies together.”