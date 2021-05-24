Did ABC miss a learning opportunity by suspending Whoopi

ABC’s decision to suspend Whoopi Goldberg from “The View” for two weeks for her remarks about the Holocaust has opened the network up to criticism that its response derailed a teachable moment for the nation about a sensitive topic often misunderstood and seldom discussed on air.

Goldberg set off a cancel-culture media circus Monday when she said on the show that the Nazis’ genocide of 6 million Jews during World War II wasn’t about race, but rather, “man’s inhumanity to man” and that the conflict was between “two white groups of people.” The Nazis were white supremacists who wanted to eradicate what they considered an inferior race.

Her suspension came after she apologized that night on Twitter and the next day on the show, which featured the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League at her invitation. The network’s action spurred strong emotions and split allegiances about whether the politically liberal actor should be cancelled or counselled.

Article continues after advertisement

Isaac de Castro, the editor of Jewcy, an online platform for young Jews, said on Twitter that Goldberg’s offensive comments reflected the inability of many Americans to understand race and racism outside their prism. But he also said in a tweet that “putting a grown woman in a time-out” does little to advance a reckoning with Jewish identity.

As many Democrats turned on Goldberg, some prominent Republicans condemned her while others rushed to her defence.

Some viewers threatened to boycott the show for what she said and others for what they saw as a lopsided response by the network against a Black woman for remarks that were not malicious.

Others echoed the sentiment that discussion was better than punishment.

Goldberg’s defenders point to one of her former co-hosts, Meghan McCain, who apologized last year for previously condoning then-President Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric toward Asians.

In a Daily Mail column published Tuesday, McCain said that she’s not calling for Goldberg to be fired, largely because she doesn’t think the show would ever do that to its star. It was unclear if McCain had written the column knowing of the suspension, but she called her apology evidence of a double standard — and urged this be used as a “teachable” moment.

Goldberg explained to talk show host Stephen Colbert in an episode that aired Monday night that her perception of race is based on skin color but that she was wrong.

he apologized again Tuesday morning on “The View” and invited Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, on to that day’s episode to talk about the Holocaust. He said in a tweet he deeply appreciated her invitation and that “her apology is very much welcome.”

But ABC News President Kim Godwin announced her suspension later on Tuesday. On Wednesday, former GOP communications director Tara Setmayer sat in as guest co-host and nobody said anything about Jews or the Holocaust.

In announcing the suspension, ABC said it was asking Goldberg “to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.” The network did not respond to requests for comment Friday about the public reaction to the suspension.

What people seem to be forgetting is that Goldberg made her remarks during a segment about a Tennessee school board’s banning of “Maus,” a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II, said author Frederick Joseph.

The Anti-Defamation League said Greenblatt could not comment on the suspension and pointed to an op-ed he wrote that was published Thursday in USA Today. He said her remarks were especially hurtful at a time when Holocaust denial is on the rise globally and politicians falsely compared mask mandates and COVID-19 vaccines to Nazi actions, further trivializing the Holocaust.

His remarks seemed to acknowledge the audience power she has.

“She has a tremendous opportunity to use her platform not only to educate herself but to share what she learns with her audience and the entire country,” he said.