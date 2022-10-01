Diani defies all odds to scoop Music Award

Emosi Diani

Many artists and composers who are physically challenged use their songs or books to highlight their sufferings in an effort to eliminate the stigma surrounding them.

This rings true for Emosi Diani, an iTaukei artist, who defied all odds to achieve his dream as a local composer, despite losing his ability to walk properly.

Diani won the Most Popular Music Video Award, during the 2020/2021 Fiji Performing Rights Association Music Awards last night.

He says the award ticks of another dream off his list.

“Having lost the ability to walk properly did not deter my quest from pursuing my passion for music. This was something I envisioned during my childhood days in the village. I used to watch artists perform on stage, and TV as well. That motivated me to follow suit, and despite my physical status, I managed to compose a few songs since 2020.”

Diani says at times he faces exclusion from parts of society – but his confident to change the narrative.

“I want to thank the Lord for his never-ending provision to my life. I have been labeled by society, but my optimism and courage keep me going daily.”

Twenty-two awards were given last night, and FPRA Chair Eremasi Tamanisau says so much has happened in Fiji’s music industry over the past two years.

“We publicly acknowledge and acclaim the best in the Fiji Music Industry for 2020 and 2021. Music is the authorial beauty that is so soothing to the human soul.”

The main 2022 FPRA Music Awards is happening tonight.