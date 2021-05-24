Dennis Waterman: Minder and New Tricks star dies aged 74

Actor Dennis Waterman, known for his roles in TV shows including Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks, has died, his family have said. He was 74.

A statement said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain.”

He died on Sunday afternoon with wife Pam at his side, they said.

Article continues after advertisement

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time,” they added.

Born in London and educated at the Corona Theatre School, Waterman began his career in a role for the Children’s Film Foundation, after which, at the age of 12, he was invited to join Stratford’s Royal Shakespeare Company.

He went on to find fame in his teens in William, the BBC’s adaptation of Just William.

He became one of the best-known faces on British television in the 1970s when he played Det Sgt George Carter opposite John Thaw in ITV’s police drama The Sweeney.