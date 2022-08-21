Demi Lovato is back, and this time she's angry

[Source: BBC]

In 2008, back when she was a fresh-faced Disney star, a reporter asked Demi Lovato about her taste in music.

“What fascinates me,” she said, “is metal.”

She continued by namechecking hardcore bands Dimmu Borgir and Job For A Cowboy, whose songs were called things like Reduced to Mere Filth and Tormentor of Christian Souls.

Then, the 15-year-old had second thoughts.

“I think [Disney Channel president] Gary Marsh would kill me.”

That irreverent candour has always been part of Lovato’s appeal. from her days on kids’ TV to her platinum-selling music career, via stints on the US X Factor and the sitcom Will & Grace.

But she’s never fulfilled the promise of a Demi Lovato metal album… until now.