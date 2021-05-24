David Hockney self-portrait to be displayed in UK first

A new self-portrait by David Hockney is to go on show for the first time in the UK.

The painting of Hockney, 84, will feature in a collection of his works at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

The acrylic painting shows Hockney dressed in a tweed suit with a paintbrush in one hand and cigarette in the other.

The Heong Gallery at Downing College will also showcase his paintings and digital drawings from 15 March.

The exhibition titled Hockney’s Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction will run until 29 August.

In the Fitzwilliam Museum’s picture galleries, Hockney’s drawings, paintings and digital artworks, will be shown alongside works by artists including, William Hogarth, Vincent Van Gogh and Claude Monet.

The museum said this would “enable Hockney and and artists of the past to speak directly to each other for the first time.”

Luke Syson, director of the museum, said: “David Hockney’s much loved for his wonderful colour and for his brilliant draftsmanship. It can all seem effortless, but far from it.