David Beckham-Victoria’s son Brooklyn marries heiress Nicola Peltz

The Indian Express
April 11, 2022 10:31 am

Model-chef Brooklyn Beckham and actor Nicola Peltz tied the knot in a ceremony in Miami on Saturday. Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, announced engagement with the “Transformers: Age of Extinction” actor on July 11, 2020.

According to The Mirror, the nuptials were held at an oceanfront mansion in Miami, owned by Nicola’s entrepreneur father, Nelson Peltz.

For her wedding trousseau, the 27-year-old bride opted for a creation by iconic Italian fashion house Valentino.

While Brooklyn’s sister Harper (10) was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man. From the bride’s side, Nicola’s grandmother was the maid of honour on the wedding day, which was largely a family affair.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola swapped vows beneath a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in a traditional Jewish ceremony which honoured the bride’s Jewish heritage. Brooklyn too has Jewish roots as his father’s maternal grandfather was Jewish.

The ceremony was also attended by actor Eva Longoria, Spice Girl Mel C, and tennis icon Serena Williams. Brooklyn and Nicola confirmed their relationship on Instagram in January 2020.

