Dave raps with fan while making history

[Source: BBC]

Dave rapped on stage with a delighted fan while becoming Leeds Festival’s youngest ever headliner on Saturday.

“I feel like I should share this moment with one of you guys for the final time,” said the 24-year-old Londoner.

He then brought out an energetic young Merseysider, à la viral sensation Alex from Glastonbury several years ago, to perform the track Thiago Silva.

Earlier, US star Megan Thee Stallion invited “hot girls and guys” from the audience up for a dirty dance-off.

The Texan hip-hop sensation made history too by becoming the event’s first black female co-headliner.