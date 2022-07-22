Dave Chappelle show cancelled over transgender jokes controversy

Comedian Dave Chappelle [Source: Reuters]

Comedian Dave Chappelle has had a live show cancelled at the last minute due to controversy over some of his jokes.

The First Avenue venue in Minnesota apologised for booking him and said the show would move to another theatre.

Chappelle has received both huge support and intense criticism for his jokes about transgender people in recent stand-up routines.

Article continues after advertisement

First Avenue said it must hold itself “to the highest standards”. Chappelle has not yet commented.

Chappelle’s live shows and TV specials, and the platforms hosting them, regularly attract criticism due to comments he’s made in previous routines which some viewers find offensive.

In a statement posted on Instagram, First Avenue said: “To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down.

“We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls.