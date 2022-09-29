Danielle Pinnock went from spoofing Hollywood to starring in one of its hottest comedies

[Source: CNN]

Danielle Pinnock can thank her mother’s wig for helping her get the role of a lifetime.

The actress stars as Alberta, a Prohibition-era lounge singer living her best afterlife in the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” which returns for its sophomore season on Thursday.

Pinnock, who was familiar with the UK version of the series, was immediately drawn to the role of Alberta because she was “such a delicious diva.” So she knew her audition, conducted from her kitchen because of the pandemic, had to live up to the character’s bold personality.

“I said ‘This is it; this is the role I have been waiting for.’ So I remember I got my mom’s shake-n-go wig, I had this little red hat from a play called ‘Major Barbara,’ I bought a $20 faux fur shawl and I had my 30th birthday dress.”

It worked. Pinnock won the role and has been winning raves for her comedic timing and singing on the series which was quickly crowned the most popular new comedy on broadcast television.