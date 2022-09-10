Dame Helen, Sir Elton John among celebrities paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Elton John meets the Queen. [Source: 1News]

Dame Helen Mirren has joined the raft of celebrities paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.

The actress, 77, who portrayed the British monarch on the big screen and on stage, declared she was “proud to be an Elizabethan” and described Her Majesty as the “epitome of nobility”.

Oscar-winning Dame Helen said in an Instagram post following the British monarch’s death on Thursday (08.09.22) aged 96 at her home in Balmoral: “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Article continues after advertisement

Actress and Sound of Music star Julie Andrews also joined the number of stars paying their respects to the Queen.

“A page in history has turned today, along with millions of others, I mourn the passing of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II.”

“It feels as though we lost a friend: a dedicated Monarch who inspired all of us with her love, wisdom and grace. May we honour her by holding to the standards she set for herself and her nation,” she said in a statement.

Some of music’s biggest stars also reacted to Queen Elizabeth II’s death by sharing their condolences on social media.

Sir Elton John, who was knighted by the Queen in 1998, posted a statement on Instagram saying that he was “deeply saddened” by the news of her passing.

“She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth,” John said.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, I will miss her dearly,” he said.

John was famously friends with Diana, Princess of Wales. He sang a touching version of Candle in the Wind shortly after her death.

He changed the lyrics from Goodbye Norma Jean, though I never knew you at all,” to “Goodbye England’s rose, may you ever grow in our hearts.”

Former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney posted a photo of the Queen to Twitter with a caption that read “God bless Queen Elizabeth II, may she rest in peace, long live The King.”