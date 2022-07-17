Dakota Johnson is the latest lovelorn heroine in Jane Austen romance 'Persuasion'

[Source: CNN News]

For some reason, I am craving orderliness recently.

I know the reason why: When the wider world feels out of control, you do what you can to bring some semblance of order to your own life.

Part of my self-care is movies, TV shows, podcasts and books. There’s so much to choose from!

Full transparency: I have never been a huge Jane Austen fan.

As an English major, anglophile and lover of historical fiction, I feel like I should be — but it just never happened for me. Still, with so many Austen adaptations to choose from, I have occasionally found myself entertained.

So I’m giving Regency romance a go again. Dakota Johnson leads as Anne Elliot, an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities, whose “one who got away” returns years after she called off their engagement. Bonus: “Crazy Rich Asians” star Henry Golding also costars.

“Persuasion” starts streaming Friday on Netflix.

What do you get when you mix sun, sand, surf and young people from wealthy families?

Drama, of course!

This new reality series, set in the tony Hamptons community in New York’s Long Island, is centered around a group of college students who work at a restaurant during the day and party the summer nights away.

“Forever Summer: Hamptons” starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.

As far as I am concerned, the best true crime content takes you on twists and turns en route to its conclusion — and that’s certainly the case with “Girl in the Picture.”

The documentary starts with a 20-year-old woman named Tonya Hughes, who died in 1990 after having been struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oklahoma City. But who was Hughes, really? And did she know her killer?

Netflix definitely continues its reputation for disturbing yet absorbing true crime projects with this investigation, which is streaming now.