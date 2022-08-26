Dadlani, Kakkar, Reshammiya come together for Indian Idol 13

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya come together for Indian Idol 13 [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

While Himesh Reshammiya judged Season 12 of Indian Idol, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar were judges in Season 11.

Now, the trio will be coming together for Indian Idol 13.

Sony Entertainment Television’s singing realty show, Indian Idol is back with Season 13. The show that has given some memorable voices and just like every other season, this one too will focus on getting its ultimate ‘Davedaar’ (winner). While Indian Idol 13 is all set to premiere soon, the season also features an interesting judge panel of Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani who will return to their judge seats.

Talking about her excitement, Neha Kakkar spoke about her returning to the judge’s seat saying, “From being a contestant to judging Indian Idol today, the journey for me has been really beautiful. Indian Idol is a platform that recognizes deserving talent and gives them the opportunity to convert their dreams into reality. Indian Idol 13 which is slated to premiere soon will be making a musical comeback with chosen talents from across India. I am excited to find India’s next Davedaar.”

Himesh Reshammiya shared, “Indian Idol’s popularity has grown over the years and, the platform has been a boon to all those with exceptional singing talent. With Indian Idol 13, we are expecting a grand comeback of the show. Season 13 will level up and has brought some hidden gems from across the country. We have seen dreams turning into reality on this platform and have a lot of expectations from the new season that will be giving us the country’s upcoming Davedaar.”

“’Indian Idol’ is an emotion for me. Every season of this show has brought forth increasingly better talent! Yet again this season, I am really looking forward to finding the country’s next Davedaars for the title of Idol. It’s great that we get to showcase talent from the farthest parts of our country. We have a truly unbelievable pool of singers vying to be the next Davedaars for the most prestigious title on Television, Indian Idol,” concluded Vishal Dadlani.

Indian Idol Season – 13 is expected to air soon on Sony TV.