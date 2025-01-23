'Cute and murderous': How Squid Game's iconic killer doll came to life

[ Source : Reuters ]

While the second season of “Squid Game” has new plot twists.

One element of the Netflix mega-hit series where contestants down on their luck risk their lives to play children’s games for the chance of winning cash prizes, has remained constant.

That is Young-hee, an innocent-looking robotic doll who in fact has a deadly role in the South Korean-made television series to find contestants to gun down playing the game “Red Light, Green Light” if she spots them moving.

Young-hee, who is clad in a simple orange dress and a hair clip, has become a viral meme on social media and the centrepiece of the streaming giant’s promotional campaign.

Chae Kyoung-sun, the production designer for “Squid Game”, said the doll’s appearance had been partly inspired by her own daughter.

“My daughter had a bowl cut for a long time which was very cute so I decided to draw a very short bang,” Chae told Reuters.

“Her eyes are a little crazy. She’s a killing machine and the movement of her eyes had to be easy to see, so we made her eyes quite big.”

The initial inspiration for Young-hee came from a girl of the same name on the cover of old primary school textbooks in South Korea, though the killer doll was initially conceived as genderless, Chae said. The first season of “Squid Game” became the most-watched show on the streaming platform and expectations were high for the second season to replicate the success.