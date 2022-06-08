Crowds watch as Pixie Lott weds at Ely Cathedral

Pixie Lott and Oliver Cheshire had postponed their wedding several times because of lockdown restrictions. [Source: BBC News]

Crowds gathered outside Ely Cathedral to see singer Pixie Lott marry her model fiancé Oliver Cheshire.

The couple tied the knot, surrounded by a number of celebrity guests at the ceremony in Cambridgeshire on Monday.

Ms Lott, who is patron of Ely Cathedral’s girls’ choir, had requested permission to wed there.

She and Mr Oliver became engaged in 2016 but had been forced to cancel their wedding several times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pixie Lott burst onto the music scene in 2009 with her debut single Mama Do and toured the UK with Rihanna the following year.

Well-known faces attending the wedding included McFly’s Danny Jones – a fellow coach with Ms Lott on The Voice Kids – and Viscountess Emma Weymouth, who appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

A spokeswoman for Ely Cathedral said: “Pixie is patron of the girls’ choir and we were delighted to host the wedding.”

The girls’ choir sang an anthem during the service, she said.

“It was very much friends and family event,” she added.