Critics make song and dance over Eddie Redmayne musical

Critics have been making a song and dance over the new West End production of Cabaret, with several awarding five stars in their reviews.

The musical revival, which stars Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley, opened at London’s Playhouse Theatre on Sunday.

Dominic Cavendish of The Telegraph awarded it full marks, saying the show “sends shivers down the spine” and that Redmayne “dazzles” in his role.

He labelled British director Rebecca Frecknall’s production as “2021’s kill-for-a-ticket theatrical triumph”.

Frecknall’s immersive new staging of the 1966 Kander and Ebb classic, sees the London theatre transformed into the decadent and hedonistic Kit Kat Klub in Berlin during the end of the Weimar Republic, as the Nazis begin to seize power.

The show centres around American writer Clifford Bradshaw (played by It’s A Sin star Omari Douglas) and his relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles, played by Buckley. All the while, the master of ceremonies, Redmayne, oversees and narrates the action.

The show was described as “a vibrant and frightening revival that belongs to Jessie Buckley” and received five stars from Alexandra Pollard of The Independent.