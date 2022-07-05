Cox and Alok Team Up for a Panel on mental health

[Photo Credit: ENews]

Laverne Cox and Alok discuss destigmatizing mental health within the LGBTQIA+ community in a conversation led by The Trevor Project’s Kevin Wong and UGG.

We interviewed Laverne Cox, Alok, and Kevin Wong because we think you’ll like their picks at these prices. Alok is a paid spokesperson for UGG. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publishing time.

June is Pride Month, but it should not be the only time when we celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. It should serve as a reminder and motivation to be supportive all year long and address the struggles that are unique to this specific community. This month, UGG donated $125,000 to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning young people.

UGG partnered with the Trevor Project’s Kevin Wong to host a panel discussion about destigmatizing mental health for the LGBTQIA+ community with insights from Laverne Cox and Alok. They discussed the importance of allyship, shared useful resources, and highlighted the importance of mental health awareness. The trio spoke to E! prior to the panel.

