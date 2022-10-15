Convincing the world ‘The Lord of the Rings’ is a rousing success

[Source: CNN]

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has ended its first season, with plans for several more to come. Yet the real battle for Amazon could be convincing everyone that its very expensive – and mostly underwhelming – gamble on J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth saga has been a rousing success.

Amazon has acted like it’s thrilled with the show’s execution and performance, with Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke touting its audience numbers in an interview with Variety, while noting that the first season accomplished “the hard work of setting up who all those characters are.”

After initial reviews admired the scope and visual grandeur, though, more critical voices have drifted into the naysaying column, pointing out – as the Daily Telegraph’s Duncan Lay put it – that the series “managed to be both pretentious and boring.”

Forbes’ Erik Kain sounded a similar note, writing that after the opening chapters, “The Rings of Power” has demonstrated “how quickly a badly written TV series can wear out its welcome once the shimmer fades.”

A few barbs from critics are to be expected, and an earlier controversy surrounding the series and HBO’s “House of the Dragon” – involving greater inclusion of people of color, breaking up the monochromatic nature of these mythical worlds – perhaps helped distract from, or delay, more fundamental observations about the show and its flaws.

The eighth episode/season finale underscored that point, offering belated revelations regarding Sauron and his identity, while presenting the actual forging of the rings, lovingly shot before fading into the threat to come.

At 70-plus minutes, it mirrored the season as a whole: Pretty, with a few visually striking moments, but slow and bloated. Where “House of the Dragon” has raced ahead using multiyear time jumps, generating ample buzz and viewership in the process, “Lord of the Rings” – unlike Peter Jackson’s trilogy – has operated at something closer to a crawl. Heck, it took seven episodes just to see the name “Mordor” flash across the screen.