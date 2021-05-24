Concert postponed as Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID

Justin Bieber has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 27-year-old pop star has been forced to postpone at least one concert date after he returned a positive test result.

A spokesperson for the Love Yourself hitmaker revealed to TMZ that Justin learned about his test result on Saturday (local time), but is said to be feeling “okay” at the moment.

The chart-topping star – who is one of the world’s best-selling artists – was supposed to perform at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday. However, that show has now been switched to the summer, due to Bieber’s diagnosis.

Bieber is also scheduled to perform in Glendale, Arizona, and at The Forum in Los Angeles later this week. But it’s currently unclear whether or not those concerts will now go ahead as planned.

Bieber’s team previously announced the postponement of his show in Las Vegas. But his positive COVID result was not made public at the time

In a statement, Bieber’s team explained: “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.

“The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

Bieber – who is married to model Hailey Bieber – started his Justice World Tour in San Diego on Friday.