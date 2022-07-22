Comic-Con: Thousands head to San Diego for huge Film and TV event

More than 100,000 fans are gathering in San Diego for Comic-Con, a four-day celebration of popular culture.

The event, which many attend in costume, is a showcase for highly anticipated film and TV projects.

Fans are expecting to see the first footage of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster.

Article continues after advertisement

There will also be panels for a new Lord of the Rings TV series and Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

The trailer for House of the Dragon is already trending online, showing – perhaps not surprisingly – dragons breathing fire and leaving a trail of havoc.

The 10-part series, which stars Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy as members of the conflict-ridden Targaryen family, is due for release on HBO in August.

Anticipation for this year’s convention is particularly high because this will be the first time since 2019 that the event has been held in person, because of the impact of the Covid pandemic.