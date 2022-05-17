Entertainment

Coleen Rooney says texts between Vardy and agent were evil

May 17, 2022 11:45 am

Coleen Rooney leaving the High Court on Monday after giving more evidence. [Source: BBC]

Coleen Rooney has described messages Rebekah Vardy and her agent Caroline Watt exchanged about her as “evil”.

Mrs Rooney gave evidence on day five of the High Court libel case brought by Mrs Vardy, who denies leaking private information about her to the Sun.

The court previously heard the pair had allegedly called Mrs Rooney “attention seeking” and a “nasty [expletive]”.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Mrs Vardy’s barrister last week claimed that she had been referring to someone else.

“The messages that went on between them were just evil and uncalled for,” Mrs Rooney said on Monday.

“There’s no need for it, I’ve never done anything to them,” she continued, adding that she had never met or spoken to Ms Watt, who is not well enough to give evidence in the trial.

Last week, Mrs Vardy denied discussing with Watt on WhatsApp the possibility of using the anniversary of Mrs Rooney’s late sister’s death as a reason to contact her after she unfollowed her on Instagram.

Mrs Rooney previously said the pair’s exchange had “knocked me sick” when hearing it read out in court.

Mrs Vardy’s libel action was sparked by a viral social media post from October 2019, in which Mrs Rooney said she had carried out a sting operation to find out who had been passing private information about her life to the Sun.

She said the fake stories she had posted on Instagram in an effort to find the perpetrator had only been viewed by “Rebekah Vardy’s account”.

Mrs Vardy has continually denied leaking the stories in question to the press. She became tearful last week in the witness box recalling online abuse she and her family had received since the allegation.

On Monday, Mrs Rooney said her suspicions that Mrs Vardy was responsible for leaking stories about her had been raised after Mrs Vardy messaged her asking why she had been unfollowed on Instagram.

Mrs Rooney said that “added to the suspicions that I had” that Mrs Vardy was responsible for information being passed to the press.

In his cross examination, Mrs Vardy’s lawyer Hugh Tomlinson put it to Mrs Rooney that Mrs Vardy had contacted her after she made her sting operation public, and that his client “makes it clear to you that it [the leak] wasn’t her, doesn’t she?”

“She [Mrs Vardy] says she has zero interest in what’s going on in my life, which I believe is totally untrue,” Mrs Rooney replied.

“She talks about me a lot… so that was a lie.”

Mr Tomlinson noted how Mrs Rooney’s now famous post had led to people calling her “Wagatha Christie”.

“Yeah, which I just think is ridiculous,” Mrs Rooney responded. “I got a lot of people sending me pictures, screenshots and obviously people didn’t realise how serious what was behind it was.

“I felt it was hard and people I trusted and people I had let into my circle were going against me.”

When Mr Tomlinson suggested she had revelled in the attention garnered as a result of the investigation, Mrs Rooney she had “hated every minute”.

She added that she had not spoken to anyone about her sting operation, not even her husband, former footballer Wayne, or her brother, Joe McLoughlin, who later confirmed this himself in the witness box.


Rebekah Vardy is suing Coleen Rooney for libel at the High Court in London

After the weekend pause, Mrs Rooney told the resuming court she had wanted a “totally untrue” story about a so-called gender selection procedure in Mexico, which she had planted on Instagram, to be published in the press, as it would give her “evidence” in her sting operation.

Mrs Rooney, the court heard, was alerted by her PR at the time, Rachel Monk, that the Sun was planning on running the story, which the newspaper did four months later.

“I felt that would be an extra step if the papers run it, I would have my actual story in the paper,” Mrs Rooney said

“I didn’t want it out there, I wanted it for my own evidence… It was a story that was out there but it was completely untrue.”

Giving evidence, Ms Monk said she told a journalist from the Sun that the gender selection story was “bonkers”.

‘Simply untrue’

Mrs Rooney has said she suspected Mrs Vardy to be leaking private stories to the Sun due to her alleged close relationship to the newspaper – she believes Mrs Vardy contributed to the Secret Wag column, which Mrs Vardy denies – and her sense the claimant was “fame hungry”.

In week one of the trial, Mrs Vardy, who is married to Wayne Rooney’s former England teammate Jamie, denied having moved seats during an England match at Euro 2016 in order to be photographed close to Mrs Rooney.

Harpreet Robertson, a former ticketing manager and family liaison officer for the Football Association (FA), told the court on Monday she believed Mrs Vardy made a “choice” to sit in seats behind Mrs Rooney, which had been reserved for her and FA colleagues.

She said Mrs Vardy’s that her claim they were the only seats available was “simply untrue”, and in her witness statement noted how two of Mrs Vardy’s guests that day had been “rude and abusive” to her when asked to move.

Mrs Vardy left court early for the day, with her team saying she had another appointment to attend.

The trial continues, with Wayne Rooney expected to testify on Tuesday.

Police officer suspended, bus driver charged

Ratu Suliano is a blatant liar: FICAC

Surge seen in flu like illness

Freehold Buy Back scheme progressing well

Sexual predator jailed for 19 years

FEO team moves to NZ

Passion leads to Success: Khatun

39 new COVID cases recorded

Justice Thushara to continue in case

Let’s work together to end discrimination and violence against LGBTQI individuals: Vulavou

Connectivity critical for North development

Sahib resigns, Shivam in as Nasinu coach

Northern Ireland: Could the EU and UK face a trade war?

US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba

Nasa rover begins key drive to find life on Mars

Byrne fires up players ahead of Crusaders clash

Davids out of Springboks 7s squad

Nadi going in as underdogs

Coleen Rooney says texts between Vardy and agent were evil

Mariupol: Hundreds of besieged Ukrainian soldiers evacuated

Samoa eases some Covid restrictions

Twitter boss hits back on Musk doubts over fake accounts

Johnny Depp hit me on honeymoon, says Amber Heard

Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden Nato bids

Sivo extends stay with Eels

Actress Zara Phythian and husband jailed for child sex offences

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Ukraine war impact: McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

Harry Styles' new album Harry's House charms music critics

Driver’s assault concerns bus operators

Another earthquake rattles Suva

Drua works on breakdown

Arsenal’s top four hopes dashed

Fijiana 7s moves camp

Amputations are done to save lives

Fiji FA assured of good ground condition

Teachers are mandatory reporters: Poole

Gavidi shoulders responsibility for Gospel

Government focused on connecting people

Bulldogs search for new coach

Marathon to end violence begins

Health System remains a key priority: Seam

World Cup winner Jantjies arrested in Johannesburg

Leptospirosis claims five more lives

HRDC condemns police brutality

Travis Scott returns to the stage

Deadly figures: Two new diabetes cases daily

Police to investigate alleged assault video

Child, 2 found dead in swimming pool

Cirikidaveta out of Crusaders clash

Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

More than a million COVID cases feared

Court order part of the referral pathway

Fiji FACT champs feeling the pressure

$1.6M Project to boost Digital infrastructure in the Pacific Islands

Certain cancer drugs are not available: Dr Waqainabete

Knowledge sharing and respect is vital: AG

Nadi to work on hiccups

Full lunar eclipse creates rare super blood Moon

Panthers’ power-run sends out warning

Minister clarifies relocation costs

EasyJet offers £1,000 bonus as airlines battle to recruit staff

Byrne impressed with young Drua leader

N.Y. suspect in racist shooting questioned after threat last year

Judge to deliver ruling on MP’s case tomorrow

Judgment on former SG’s case deferred

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Were Twinning at Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

Service Labasa 7s to be all inclusive

Government will provide for all Fijians

Girmitiyas helped safeguard iTaukei population

Labasa, a team to watch: Yusuf

FNU gets US support

Carers must have a clean record: Tukutukulevu

Rural schools create upsets

FEO registers 17 new voters in Australia

Somalia's new president elected by 327 people

100 festivals commit to tackling the issue

Tourism Fiji’s Corporate Plan to pave way forward

Females urged to pursue their dream

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

Ukraine war: Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

Young Fijians undergo empowerment training

WAF CEO inspects projects in Ovalau

Ratu Suliano’s recusal application hearing continues

Buffalo shooting: Gunman deliberately sought black victims: Mayor

Britney Spears announces 'devastating' miscarriage

Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland confirm Nato plans

PM hits out at Ro Filipe over land issue

Contradictory statement about mass migration

Unity Fiji to field 55 candidates

MP’s trial to begin today

We’ll try to lift our standard: Derenalagi

Health staff not involved in claims of vaccine removal: Waqainabete

Investment market making huge progress: Koya

Midwifery curriculum at FNU reviewed

Family organizes graduation rite for late son

PM sends his condolences to UAE’s Crown Prince

Back to the drawing board for Nanukuloa

Man City has one hand on Premier League title

Last minute try saves Chiefs

Youngsters shine for Roosters

Failure can’t cope with perseverance: Byrne

Lautoka thrashes Nadroga in DPL

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over fake account details

Youth essential for economic stability: Sayed-Khaiyum

Execution of NCF Strategy to begin soon

TKO win for Charlo

New site identified for Laucala District

5745 COVID cases in NZ today, 15 deaths reported

Ukraine wins, while the UK's Sam Ryder comes second

Gold FM ROC Market attracts huge crowd

Storm winger charged

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Teen's toy train set to break Guinness World Record

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

Tikina Yale steps up to eliminate illegal drug trade

Crusaders next for Drua

Bati center in fine form

Fiji is open to its people: PM

Man given suspended sentence

Gynecological care for women: Waqainabete

Teenager cops two-year sentence for robbery

Former Australia cricketer dies aged 46 in car crash

Wainiqolo magic as Toulon makes ECC final

Nine dead in shooting at Buffalo supermarket

We had to win: Derenalagi

Fiji is blessed with diverse religious traditions: PM

Three wins in a row for Silktails

Purpose of Rabuka’s visit remains unclear

Kikau and Koroisau shine in Panthers win

Painful Girmit era should be taught in school: PM

Liverpool wins FA Cup

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected UAE president

Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

Second win for Drua

Government invest millions into FCS infrastructure

1987 coup motivated by ethnic hatred: PM

First loss for Naitasiri, hat-trick for Galala

Girmityas have contributed immensely to the country’s growth

Important win for Tailevu

Chaudhry pays tribute to Girmitya’s forefathers

Blue remain champions at Suva Grammar Inter-house

Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies

Panthers to play without coach again

More work needed on jetties: Radrodro

Priceless advice for Asinate from Serevi

Talanoa platform boosts teacher engagement

Nasinu Secondary under-17 remain unbeaten

More cabin crew needed

Dozens die as blaze guts office building in India's capital Delhi

Eid Cup attracts 48 futsal teams

First face-to-face tournament set for Fiji Chess

Rotuma Day a celebration of culture

Violence at Al Jazeera reporter's funeral in Jerusalem

New Drua signings expected

Nadi out to settle scores: Tuisese 

AG hits out at Naicker

OFC playoffs for Lautoka and Rewa in June

3.94 magnitude earthquake felt this morning

Reynolds inspires Broncos to victory again

1987 coup anniversary

i-Taukei landownership protected: AG

Positive patients ignore isolation period

Russian operator to suspend electricity supply to Finland

Millions hit hard as cooking gas cost soars in India

Tuwai out, Kunatani and Bolaca return

Highlanders thrashes Western Force

North Korea announces first death from COVID-19

No spot is guaranteed: Leweniqila

Unity achieved through PM’s leadership

Drua to have a new CEO

No age limit for the Labour Mobility scheme

Jetsetters named for Naitasiri clash

School teacher fronts court

Minibus fare review begins

Proud village girl graduates with double gold medals

Upgrading health facilities is imperative: Dr Waqainabete

Man dies after tree falls on him

Hass and Capewell return for Broncos

Kumar confronts Opposition for lack of participation

Sam is new Fiji futsal coach

Govind Park expected to open in 2023

Nawaikula seeks suspended sentence, FICAC disagrees

Fiji’s visitor numbers continue upward trend

Important match for Drua and Moana Pasifika

FEO ramps-up election preparation

Couple in India sue son for not giving them a grandchild

New midfield pair for Naitasiri

Over 40,000 Fijians assisted

Finland's leaders announce support for NATO membership, sparking retaliation threats from Russia

Expo defining moment for tourism industry

Begging is not a solution says Akbar

Eurovision 2022: Ireland's Brooke fails to qualify for the final

Fiji FA mourns Goundar's passing

Disney sees better than expected streaming growth

Ratu Suliano’s trial to begin on Monday

Tabua shop to open soon

Manly Sea Eagles welcome Olakau'atu's return