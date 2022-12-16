Classic '80s Manga City Hunter Lands Live-Action Adaptation at Netflix

[Source: CBR]

City Hunter will receive its first Japanese live-action adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix will develop a live-action adaptation of the 1985 manga City Hunter. While the manga has inspired numerous live-action adaptations, this is the first time it will situate the story in Japan. Specifically, it will take place in the modern day in Tokyo’s Shinjuku ward. Ryōhei Suzuki (Hentai Kamen: Abnormal Crisis and Tokyo MER: Mobile Emergency Room) will star as Ryo Saeba. Yuichi Sato (Kisaragi and The Master Plan) will direct the film with Tatsuro Mishima (Yu Yu Hakusho) writing the screenplay and Yoshihide Otomo (Lupin Zero) composing.

Tsukasa Hojo, the creator of the original manga series, revealed that the Japanese live-action film has been in the works for a decade. Hojo said, “I always hoped the lead would be played by someone who really liked City Hunter and thanks to Ryōhei’s unwavering passion, the time has finally come. Thanks to the dedicated cast and crew, I’m looking forward to the title being brought to screen, with a fresh and realistic perspective that isn’t strictly bound to the original manga.”

While the Japanese live-action film is set in the present day, the story will retain some of the style from the era that the original series was set in. According to Suzuki, City Hunter will “aim to strike the right balance between realism and fantasy, as well as tones from the ’80s and today.” The actor also expressed his excitement about playing the iconic hero but said he felt “a great deal of responsibility.” Despite this, he said, “I cannot wait for both existing fans as well as newcomers around the world to fall in love with Ryo Saeba and his fun, action-packed adventures around modern-day Tokyo.”

Serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1985 to 1991, City Hunter follows Ryo Saeba, the survivor of a plane crash, who has no memories of who he was. Raised as a guerilla fighter, Ryo and his adopted older brother and partner, Hideyuki Makimura, form the City Hunter team, tackling crime in Tokyo and doing anything as long as there’s a beautiful woman involved. After Hideyuki dies, leaving Ryo to take care of his sister, he and Kaori form a new City Hunter team.

The first adaptation of City Hunter was an anime series that aired from 1987 to 1988 with Kenji Kodama as director. City Hunter received a modern-day adaptation, albeit animated, in 2019 called City Hunter the Movie: Shinjuku Private Eyes. The franchise announced a second animated movie was in the works to celebrate the 35th anniversary. As for live-action takes, Jackie Chan starred as Ryo Saeba in the 1993 Hong Kong film adaptation. In 2016, Huang Xiaoming signed on to portray the City Hunter in a mainland Chinese adaptation, although there is no announced premiere date yet. A French action-comedy adaptation called Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon premiered in 2019. In 2011, a Korean television series adapted the manga with Lee Min-ho as the titular character. A Chinese television series based on Hojo’s series premiered in 2014.

The Japanese live-action adaptation of City Hunter will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2024. The anime, specials and films are available to stream on Crunchyroll.