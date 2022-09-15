Claire Foy 'honoured' to have played the Queen

Claire Foy playing the Queen at her coronation in The Crown. [Photo Source: BBC News]

Claire Foy, who portrayed the Queen in the first two seasons of The Crown, has said she was “honoured” to have played a “small part of her story”.

Foy played the monarch in the Netflix drama before the baton was passed to Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton.

The British actress added: “My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story.”

The first season of The Crown, which chronicled the Queen’s life from her wedding in 1947 until 1955, has re-entered Netflix’s weekly global top 10 charts following the news of her death.

The streaming giant has revealed it was watched for 17.6 million hours globally, making it the platform’s seventh most-viewed TV show in English for the week of 5-11 September.

Foy won best actress awards at both the Emmys and Golden Globes for playing the Queen. She was speaking to BBC News while promoting her new film Women Talking, in which she stars alongside Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Ben Whishaw and Frances McDormand.

Colman, who took over the main royal role for series three and four of The Crown, was also in Canada this week promoting her own new film, Empire of Light.

She told Variety she had felt proud to be British on Friday after watching King Charles III’s first speech since the death of his mother.

Series five of The Crown will arrive in November and will see Staunton playing the Queen in the 1990s.