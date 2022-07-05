Cinemas ban teens in suits

[Source: BBC]

Some cinemas have banned young people wearing suits from screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru over rowdy behaviour fuelled by a TikTok trend.

Teenagers following the #gentleminions trend have been accused of making noise and throwing things during screenings.

A staff member at one venue told the BBC they wanted to ensure the experience was not spoiled for younger children on their first cinema trip.

Some cinemas said they have had to give huge numbers of refunds.

Videos showing young people dressing up in suits to watch the movie in large groups and cheering loudly during the screening have gone viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views in some cases.

The teenagers filmed themselves copying the characteristic steepled fingers of the movie’s supervillain Felonious Gru and celebrated that “the five year wait is over” – referring to the time since the franchise’s last instalment, Despicable Me 3.