Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after losing unborn son

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in California. [Source: CBS NEWS]

Chrissy Teigen announced she is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, nearly two years after sharing the heartbreaking loss of her unborn son.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared the good news on her Instagram along with a mirror selfie showing off her growing bump.

She wrote that she was nervous to share the news but that she’s feeling “hopeful and amazing.”

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again,” Teigen wrote.

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.

Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.

Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she added.

Tiegen’s pregnancy comes after the loss of her unborn son, whom they named Jack, in September 2020. Teigen shared that she had suffered a miscarriage after she was hospitalized for excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.

But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.

So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.

To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.

We will always love you.”