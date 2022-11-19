Chris Hemsworth says he hasn’t seen his ill grandfather ‘for years’

Chris Hemsworth has revealed that his grandfather has Alzheimer’s. [Source: NZ Herald]

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has revealed he hasn’t seen his grandfather, who has Alzheimer’s, “for years” but he has heard from other family members who have told him he is “joyful”.

The Australian actor was speaking to magazine Vanity Fair to coincide with the release of his National Geographic documentary Limitless.

The programme looks at how the human body can achieve its full potential, with Hemsworth undergoing “a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges” to test his physique and intellect, according to the broadcaster.

Article continues after advertisement

As part of the show it was discovered Hemsworth possessed the gene APOE4 – which means he is eight to 10 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s than someone without it. Only around 2 per cent of people have the gene.

Alzheimer’s is a form of dementia, a degenerative brain condition that eventually affects memories and other mental functions before leading to death.

The Marvel superhero told Vanity Fair his grandfather lived with Alzheimer’s.

“I haven’t seen him in a few years, but my other family members have and there’s some days where he’s quite joyful and gives you a big hug,” Hemsworth said.

“My mum was saying he’s just a really friendly guy.

“I’m not sure he actually remembers much anymore and he slips in and out of Dutch, which is his original language.

“So he’ll be talking Dutch and English and then a mash-up and then maybe some other new words as well.”

Hemsworth is married to actor Elsa Pataky, and they are parents to three children, India, 10, and 8-year-old twins Sasha and Tristan.

“The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life I experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear,” the Thor star candidly shared in one episode of Limitless.