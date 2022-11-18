Chris Hemsworth receives ‘strong indication’ of a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s disease

[Source: CNN]

“Limitless,” which shows the Marvel star engaging in various stunts and practices to prolong and enhance his life, in fact deals with facing death in the final episode.

“I think that’s my favorite episode. That’s where I worked with the death doula and people who worked in palliative care and end of life care and then spoke to a number of people who were at the end of their days or coming upon them – even younger people that were diagnosed with cancer and didn’t have long to live,” he shared.

“Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet,’” he later added. “I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family and going, ‘Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.’ Before you know it, they’re 18 and they’ve moved out of house, and I missed the window.”

Article continues after advertisement

In preparing the show for air, Hemsworth also mentioned that he was “offered a version of the episode where we didn’t talk about [his discovered genetic predisposition to Alzheimer’s],” but that the prospect of helping others helped him to get over any hesitation.

“I thought, ‘No, look, if this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take – then fantastic.’ My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment.”

Hemsworth, who most recently appeared as the MCU’s God of Thunder in his fourth solo outing in this summer’s “Thor: Love and Thunder,” is next set to appear in another sequel, next year’s “Extraction 2.” He is also wrapping up a yet-to-be-revealed role in 2024’s “Furiosa,” costarring Anya Taylor-Joy, set in the universe of “Mad Max.”