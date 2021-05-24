Home

Chris Evans set to produce and star as Gene Kelly

Bollywood Hungama
January 7, 2022 5:52 am
[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Hollywood star Chris Evans is in talks to play Gene Kelly in an untitled film, which is based on an original idea conceived by Evans.

According to Deadline, the film is about a 12-year-old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952 and begins to create an imagined friendship with the legendary movie star Gene Kelly while working on his next film.

However, no studio is attached yet. In addition to starring in the film, Evans also will produce the project alongside Mark Kassen.

Rian Johnson’s and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions is set to produce alongside three-time Academy Award nominee John Logan, who also will write the script.

The film will mark a reunion for Johnson, Bergman and Evans, who all worked together on the smash hit Knives Out.

On the work front, Chris Evans will star opposite Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the Netflix film adaptation of the 2009 novel The Gray Man, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Evans is also set to voice the titular role in the upcoming Disney/Pixar animated film Lightyear that is being directed by Angus MacLane and is scheduled to be theatrically released on June 17, 2022.

