Chinese sites accused of censoring LGBT content from Friends

| @BBCWorld
February 14, 2022 11:42 am
Friends ended in 2004 after 10 seasons but has remained hugely popular worldwide since then. [Source: BBC]

Several Chinese streaming platforms have been accused of censoring LGBT plotlines from hit US sitcom Friends.

The show was re-released in China earlier this week on Tencent, Bilibili, Sohu, iQiyi and Alibaba’s Youku.

But Chinese fans have complained of scenes being deleted, including those that reference a lesbian character, and another featuring a same-sex kiss.

It is unclear why the scenes have been removed, and none of the platforms have responded publicly to the accusations.

The show, which ran from 1994-2004, is based in New York City and centres around a group of friends played by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Friends has a massive following in China, with many Chinese millennials crediting the show with teaching them English and introducing them to US culture.

Sohu held broadcast rights between 2012 and 2018, and aired full, uncensored episodes at the time.

But Chinese fans shared their dismay on social media about the re-release and its omissions.

In one instance, dialogue was axed about the ex-wife of one character, Ross, who left him after she realised she was a lesbian.

Incorrect subtitles were also used to downplay sexual references, the South China Morning Post reports. In one scene, the phrase “multiple orgasms” was translated to the Chinese phrase for “women have endless gossips”.

