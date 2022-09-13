China arrests star who played Mao for soliciting prostitutes

Li Yifeng has been a bankable star and a household name in China for years [Source: VCG]

One of China’s biggest stars, actor Li Yifeng, has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly soliciting prostitutes.

State media said Li, 35, had recently been detained and charged by police in Beijing and had confessed his guilt.

The actor, who played Communist leader Mao Zedong in a 2021 film, has been dropped as brand ambassador by leading firms including fashion house Prada.

He’s the latest star to be prosecuted in China after officials criticised the influence they have over young people.

Li Yifeng, also known as Evan Li, is a household name and hugely popular in China, with 60 million followers on the country’s Twitter-like Sina Weibo platform. He has been in the public eye since 2007, when he participated in a national TV talent contest.

Since then, he has appeared in many TV shows and dramas before moving into acting. Last year, he starred in The Pioneer, a biographical historical blockbuster about China’s Communist party.

Signs he was in trouble appeared over the weekend, when his name was removed from the list of celebrities due to appear at the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala on state television on Saturday.

The official China Daily said the actor had been “cancelled” after being placed in administrative detention on solicitation charges. Striking what some might see as an ironic note, it reported he had been dropped as promotional ambassador for China’s highest prosecuting agency, which had removed a music video of his from its channel.

Before news of his arrest became public, Li’s studio issued a statement saying he had “always abided by professional ethics, adhered to the moral bottom line and actively shown social responsibility”.