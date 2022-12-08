Cheryl to make West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story

From January until April Cheryl is swapping events such as 2021's Mighty Hoopla for the Lyric Theatre. [Source: BBC News]

Singer-songwriter Cheryl is to join the cast of supernatural thriller 2:22 A Ghost Story in London’s West End.

The former Girls Aloud star is taking over from TV presenter Laura Whitmore.

The 39-year-old will join People Just Do Nothing’s Hugo Chegwin, Horrible Histories actress Louise Ford and theatre star Scott Karim for a 14-week run at the Lyric Theatre next year.

In an Instagram post, she said she was “SO excited to be starring” in the thriller in her West End debut.



Cheryl and former Girls Aloud bandmates recently attended the Primrose Ball in honour of Sarah Harding who died last year.

“I went to see the show with a previous cast and LOVED IT!” she said.

“It is a totally new and exciting experience for me.”

The show follows Jenny who believes her new home is haunted.

Her husband Sam does not, and the couple argue with an old friend and her new partner, who are their first dinner guests.

Previous seasons of the show have featured the West End debut of pop star Lily Allen, as well as appearances from Harry Potter’s Tom Felton, podcast host Giovanna Fletcher, Encanto’s Stephanie Beatriz, Busted singer Matt Willis and Inbetweeners actor James Buckley.

Cheryl, who has dropped her previous surnames of Tweedy, Cole and Fernandez-Versini, will play Jenny.

The play is in its fifth season and moving to the Lyric Theatre after previous runs at the Noel Coward, Gielgud and Criterion theatres.