Channel 4 criticised for Jimmy Carr show involving Hitler painting

[Source: BBC]

A new Channel 4 show in which a studio audience will decide whether comedian Jimmy Carr should destroy a painting by Adolf Hitler has been criticised.

The channel has bought works by Hitler and other “problematic” artists to be used in Jimmy Carr Destroys Art.

The show is intended to debate whether it is possible to separate a piece of art from its controversial creator.

But the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust called it “deeply inappropriate” and said Carr was an “inflammatory” host.

Earlier this year, the comedian was heavily criticised for performing a routine about the Holocaust in his latest Netflix stand-up special.

The Channel 4 show, to be screened later this month, is also expected to feature artworks by Rolf Harris, the former entertainer who was found guilty of the sexual assault of underage girls, and sexual abuser Eric Gill.

Channel 4’s director of programming Ian Katz told the Guardian that Carr would host a televised debate about what to do with the pieces in question.

“There are advocates for each piece of art,” he said. “So you’ve got an advocate for Hitler. There’ll be someone arguing not for Hitler, but for the fact that his moral character should not decide whether or not a piece of art exists or not.”