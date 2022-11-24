Cha Eunwoo, Lee Da Hee and More Are Captivating in Island Character Posters

[Source: CBR]

Ahead of the live-action series Island’s December premiere, character posters of the main leads have been released.

As reported by Soompi, the production team behind Island unveiled the character posters of the four main characters.

Each character exudes a dangerous charm with three of them brandishing their respective weapon of choice. Based on the fantasy exorcism webcomic, the dramatized version of Island has an impressive cast with Kim Nam Gil (Pandora and Queen Seondeok) as the protagonist Pan, Lee Da Hee (I Can Hear Your Voice and The Beauty Inside) as Won Mi Ho, Cha Eunwoo (Gangnam Beauty and True Beauty) as John and Sung Joon (The Villainess and High Society) as Goong Tan.

Article continues after advertisement

Each poster has a description of who the character is as well as each character’s motivation.

On Pan’s poster, as he holds up the sword Geumgangjeo, the text reads, “I have waited a long time for you.” Pan is a tragic being who has dedicated his life to confronting evil. Mi Ho, the third-generation chaebol (Korean for a rich business family) wonders, “Why are they chasing after me?” The heiress of the Daehan Group chose to live on Jeju Island as a form of self-reflection, but she finds her life on Jeju isn’t as calm as she envisioned with demons chasing after her.

On Priest John’s poster, he holds a staff in his hand. Harboring a dark past where he once failed to save a young girl, the text reads, “I will protect. That is my decision.” The final poster introduces Goong Tan, Pan’s partner who later ends up on opposing sides. Goong Tan casually holds Geumgangjeo against his shoulder as the text reads, “As expected, I shouldn’t have trusted humans.”

Originally a webcomic written by Youn In-wan and illustrated by Yang Kung-il, Island underwent a reboot in 2016 after its initial publication in 1997. The story follows Mi Ho who comes to Jeju Island to teach.

However, the island is much more dangerous than she anticipated when she finds herself hunted down by demons. The only one who can protect her is the enigmatic Pan, a demon hunter who is searching for someone to end his immortal life.

Mi Ho pays Pan 100 million won for every demon he kills but as soon as her money is gone, she’s next on his list. A short but thrilling trailer for Island dropped earlier in November where viewers caught a glimpse of each character in action. Island is available to read on WEBTOON.

Although slated for a December premiere, Island does not have an exact release date yet.