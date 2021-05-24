Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Cardi B wins order forcing YouTuber to remove defamatory videos

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2022 6:00 am
Cardi B. [Source: BBC News]

Cardi B has won an injunction forcing a YouTuber to delete and never repost defamatory videos about her.

It comes a few months after the rapper won a £2m lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K.

In a court document seen by Radio 1 Newsbeat, a judge has now ordered Kebe to remove over 20 videos.

Article continues after advertisement

The singer, known for hits including I Like It, Money and WAP, was subjected to a “malicious campaign” of false accusations by Kebe.

Kebe hosts the gossip site UnWineWithTashaK which has one million subscribers.

During the trial, lawyers for the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said Kebe had waged “a campaign to damage and destroy [Cardi B’s] reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

Kebe has to take down 21 videos in the next five days from her YouTube and social media channels.

In the original case, Cardi B’s lawyers said Kebe started making “degrading and harassing statements” in early 2018 and continued to do so, at one point falsely claiming the star had worked as a prostitute.

A judge has now banned Kebe from making certain statements about Cardi B’s sexual health and personal life.

The judge stated that both sides had agreed to the terms of the “permanent injunction”.

Cardi B’s lawyers said the comments and videos on Kebe’s channel caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress”.

Following a trial in January, a jury in the state of Georgia sided with Cardi B, holding Kebe liable for defamation, false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In total, Kebe was ordered to pay Cardi B just over £3m in damages and legal fees.

Kebe is currently appealing the original verdict, and if the appeals court overturns that decision, this injunction would also be revoked.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.