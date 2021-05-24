Cardi B wins order forcing YouTuber to remove defamatory videos

Cardi B has won an injunction forcing a YouTuber to delete and never repost defamatory videos about her.

It comes a few months after the rapper won a £2m lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, known online as Tasha K.

In a court document seen by Radio 1 Newsbeat, a judge has now ordered Kebe to remove over 20 videos.

Article continues after advertisement

The singer, known for hits including I Like It, Money and WAP, was subjected to a “malicious campaign” of false accusations by Kebe.

Kebe hosts the gossip site UnWineWithTashaK which has one million subscribers.

During the trial, lawyers for the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, said Kebe had waged “a campaign to damage and destroy [Cardi B’s] reputation among her fans and the consuming public”.

Kebe has to take down 21 videos in the next five days from her YouTube and social media channels.

In the original case, Cardi B’s lawyers said Kebe started making “degrading and harassing statements” in early 2018 and continued to do so, at one point falsely claiming the star had worked as a prostitute.

A judge has now banned Kebe from making certain statements about Cardi B’s sexual health and personal life.

The judge stated that both sides had agreed to the terms of the “permanent injunction”.

Cardi B’s lawyers said the comments and videos on Kebe’s channel caused the singer “embarrassment, humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional distress”.

Following a trial in January, a jury in the state of Georgia sided with Cardi B, holding Kebe liable for defamation, false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In total, Kebe was ordered to pay Cardi B just over £3m in damages and legal fees.

Kebe is currently appealing the original verdict, and if the appeals court overturns that decision, this injunction would also be revoked.